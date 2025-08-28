Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club (2025): Review, cast, plot and cosy spoilers ahead! The Thursday Murder Club has been released on Netflix today. Read further to know its cast, plot and review.

The Thursday Murder Club has been released on OTT giant Netflix. The crime comedy film directed by Chris Columbus has a screenplay by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

The movie, based on the 2020 novel by Richard Osman with the same name, has not been received well by the audience. While the book was a massive bestseller, the film seems to have disappointed people. But before you form an opinion, let's deep dive into the world of Elizabeth, Ron, Joyce and Ibrahim.

What The Thursday Murder Club is about (Netflix plot summary)?

The film revolves around four retirees who enjoy solving cold case murders, but when they are faced with a true whodunit, their lighthearted investigation takes an exciting turn.

According to IMDb, 'Four irrepressible retirees spend their time solving cold case murders for fun, but their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn when they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.'

Full cast list: Mirren, Brosnan, Kingsley and more

The Thursday Murder Club features Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim and Celia Imrie as Joyce. The supporting cast features Naomi Ackie as Donna de Freitas, Daniel Mays is seen in the role of DCI Chris Hudson, Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Bogdan and Tom Ellis plays Jason.

The Thursday Murder Club X review

Netizens seemed disappointed with the film. A user wrote, 'As a huge fan of the books, I'm sad to say I'm disappointed with The Thursday Murder Club film. It all feels very twee & definite Sunday night ITV vibes - despite the ridiculously lavish Coopers Chase! The heart & humour of the main quartet, plus Donna & Bogdan, felt lacking too.'

Another user wrote, 'As someone who hasn't read the books, The Thursday Murder Club felt really difficult to get into. Gets off to a wobbly start but definitely improves; it's just a shame it's over by the time it feels like it has really clicked into place. Also, can't help but feel that, with the quality of the cast, there isn't a single performance that leaves a lasting impression.'

See some other reactions here:

Should you watch it? Review highlights

The Thursday Murder Club is shown investigating a bizarre case from the 1970s involving Peter Mercer, a young man who claims his girlfriend was murdered by a masked burglar, but who fled himself a few days later. When Tony Curran (Geoff Bell), one of the co-owners of the retirement home, is discovered dead after a fight over selling the property with the other owner, Ian Ventham (David Tennant), who also dies during the legal battle, the group is thrust into the midst of a very real and immediate crime before they can begin investigating this confusing case.

Who kills Tony Curran?

The mystery deepens when Elizabeth is led to a shallow grave in the cemetery by Bogdan (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), a former employee of Curran and Ventham. Bogdan admits to the murder when Elizabeth confronts him, but he also says he didn't intend to kill Curran.

Bogdan claims that a fight broke out when he went to Curran's house to pick up his passport. Bogdan unintentionally killed Curran while defending himself.

Who kills Ian Ventham?

Following Curran's murder investigation, Elizabeth and the Thursday Murder Club return to their initial cold case file from the 1970s, in which Peter Mercer disappeared following the murder of his girlfriend.

Elizabeth discovers, after looking more closely at the old police pictures, that her friend Penny appears enraged in each one. According to the case files, all of the officers accepted Mercer's account, except for Penny, who attempted to persuade the force to interrogate him more.

Spoiler Alert: The Thursday Murder Club ending explained

The group visits the hospice wing, where Penny is bedridden and comatose, and her husband John is reading to her. John confesses when Elizabeth and the other members of the Thursday Murder Club question him about his and Penny's complicity.

As John and Penny shoot themselves with fentanyl-filled syringes to terminate their lives, the movie concludes with their burial. Joyce, a newbie, is ultimately joins as a full member of the Thursday Murder Club.

