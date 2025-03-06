Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth's 'Test' gets its release date | Deets Inside The OTT release date of R Madhavan and Nayanthara's upcoming film 'Test' has been revealed. The makers made the announcement on Thursday.

R Madhavan and Nayanthara's upcoming film 'Test' is all set for OTT release. On Thursday, the makers officially announced the streaming date of the film. It is a sports drama film. The makers have opted for a digital premiere due to the growing trend of major films opting for streaming platforms these days. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari's husband Siddharth.

When will Test release?

The film, directed by S Sashikanth, will stream on OTT from April 4. This is Sashikanth's directorial debut. Earlier, he produced the popular Tamil films 'Tamizh Padam', 'Vikram Vedha', 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Jagame Thandhiram'.

The film's star cast

The film stars great actors like Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth. The film revolves around Test cricket and features Siddharth as a cricketer and Madhavan as a coach. The film is releasing in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, only on Netflix.

Test story and plot

Set against the backdrop of high-stakes cricket, it is an emotional tale that brings the lives of a national-level cricketer, a brilliant scientist and a passionate teacher on a collision course, forcing them to make choices that test their ambition, sacrifice and courage.

On the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. On the big screen, she was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. She will next be seen in Kannappa. The film also features Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal. On the other hand, Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and The Railway Men. She will next be seen in Kesari Chapter 2 and De De Pyaar De. Lastly, Siddharth was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and will next be seen in 3BHK and Indian 3.

