Chhaava inches closer to 500 crore mark, Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon witness empty theatres On Wednesday, there was a jump in the earnings of 'Chhaava. ' Soham Shah's 'Crazxy' is collecting in lakhs. 'Superboys of Malegaon' can disappear from the theatres anytime. Let's know how much these films have collected.

The historical drama film 'Chhaava' directed by Laxman Utekar, has done wonders at the box office. The film is just a few steps away from joining the 500 crore club. Vicky Kaushal's acting won the hearts of the audience and he was supported by Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and Vineet Singh along with other actors. Due to this, the film has broken many records at the box office. On the other hand, the condition of Soham Shah's low budget film 'Crazzy' is deteriorating in theatres. The film is constantly struggling to stay in the theatres. At the same time, 'Superboys of Malegaon' seems to be a guest of just a few days in the theatres.

'Chhaava' day 20 collection

Vicky Kaushal's film has collected a total of 6.24 crores on the 20th day of its release. The film's earnings jumped on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday. The film had collected Rs 5.4 crores on the previous day. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has collected Rs 478.15 crores from the box office so far. In the first week, the film collected Rs 219.25 crores. In the second week, the film collected Rs 180.25 crores from the box office. Now, the film is just a few steps away from touching the 500 crore mark.

'Crazxy' day 6 collection

Soham Shah's film 'Crazxy's earnings have been reduced to lakhs. The film started its opening with just one crore rupees. On the sixth day of its release, the film had collected Rs 75 lakhs.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ day 6 collection

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is struggling to stay in theatres. The film’s earnings have dropped below Rs 20 lakh. Now it remains to be seen how many days it can stay in theatres. On the sixth day of its release, the film had collected Rs 17 lakh. Its total earnings so far have become Rs 2.37 crore.

