Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Love, Sitara' to finally be released on THIS day, trailer out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Love, Sitara' trailer OUT now

After superhit series like Made In Heaven and The Night Manager, Naga Chaitanya's would-be wife and actress Sobhita Dhulipla will be seen in the upcoming OTT film 'Love, Sitara'. This heartfelt family drama promises to peel. It's a flawless family, revealing the raw, gritty reality beneath. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria. Love, Sitara addresses themes of love, acceptance, and forgiveness against the backdrop of Kerala's gorgeous scenery.

Love Sitara plot

Love Sitara's trailer offers a stunning combination of an emotional and entertaining family saga. The plot revolves around Tara (played by Sobhita Dhulipala), a fiercely independent interior designer, and Arjun (played by Rajeev Siddhartha), a passionate chef on the verge of international fame. Their seemingly ideal relationship is put to the test when unforeseen events lead to a spontaneous marriage proposal. As Tara's wedding preparations progress, intergenerational conflicts and hidden secrets surface. The trailer teases devastating truths that threaten to upend not only the couple's future but the entire family's foundation.

Watch the trailer here:

'Love, Sitara' delves into the difficulties of modern relationships, the weight of familial expectations, and the fortitude required to confront uncomfortable facts. As tensions rise and secrets emerge, viewers are left wondering: Can love truly conquer all difficulties, or are some wounds too deep to heal? Social media users also like Love, Sitara's trailer. However, some felt like the trailer and film would have nothing new to offer as the storyline seems a bit predictable.

Love, Sitara release date

Love, Sitara will broadcast exclusively on ZEE5 on September 27th. The film stars Sobhita and Rajeev Siddharth in lead roles. For the unversed, Rajeev is loved for his role in Four More Shots Please. Love, Sitara also features Singham actor Sonali Kulkarni in the lead role.

Also Read: Veer Zaara re-release trivia: Gurdas Maan reveals he paused his film's shoot to join Shah Rukh Khan starrer