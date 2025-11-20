Nadu Center on OTT: Cast, streaming schedule and episode count Nadu Center is the latest Tamil sports drama now streaming on JioHotstar. The series has 17 episodes, a young cast, and new weekly releases. Here’s everything to know.

Nadu Centre is a fresh Tamil coming-of-age web series centred around the world of sports, specifically basketball. The series has officially begun streaming on JioHotstar from November 20.

Nadu Centre consists of 17 episodes in total. Here's everything you need to know about the sports drama series.

Nadu Center: When and where to watch

Nadu Center has released on JioHotstar with only three episodes. The remaining 14 episodes will be released weekly on the same platform. OTTplay Premium subscribers can watch it too in the same weekly release format. Watch the trailer of Nadu Center here:

Nadu Center cast: Meet the fresh faces and familiar names

The latest Tamil web series introduces several exciting new faces. The cast comprises Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black, Terrance, Mukesh, Dom, Yashwanth, Sahana, Madhuvasanth, Arti, Kishore, Jeeva, Nandagopal, Tara Amala Joseph, and Shivam in key roles. They will be joined by seasoned performers such as Asha Sharath, Kalaiyarasan, and Sasikumar.

Who directed Nadu Center?

Nadu Center spans 17 episodes, created and directed by Naru Narayanan. The writing team comprises Naru Narayanan, Kerthi, and Nirmal. Hestin is in charge of the cinematography, while Vishal scores the music, and Venkat in charge of editing.

During the promotions, the young star cast of Nadu Center entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house (also streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium). They spoke to the contestants, challenging them to a lively basketball match.

