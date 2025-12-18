Nadu Center new episodes out now: When and where to watch episodes 13–15 M Sasikumar’s Nadu Center has released episodes 13, 14 and 15 on JioHotstar. Here’s the release time, episode titles, story details, and where to watch.

New Delhi:

M Sasikumar's Tamil sports drama web series Nadu Center has been receiving praise from viewers since its release. Created by Naru Narayanan, the show premiered on JioHotstar on November 20, 2025.

The series consists of 17 episodes, and viewers were eagerly waiting for the remaining episodes, i.e., 13, 14, and 15, to stream. The wait is now over, as the makers of Nadu Center released the new episodes on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Here's everything you need to know about the release date and time of the latest episodes.

Nadu Center new episodes released on JioHotstar

The makers released three new episodes, i.e., 13, 14, and 15, on Thursday, December 18, 2025. Viewers can stream the fresh episodes of Nadu Center on the JioHotstar platform with a subscription. Notably, the episodes were released at 12:00 AM. The episodes are titled:

Episode 13: Never Quit Basketball

Episode 14: Not in Sync

Episode 15: A Day's Time

JioHotstar confirms midnight release on X

Announcing the episode timings, JioHotstar Tamil shared a post on X on Wednesday night that read, "Soodhanama iruka porangala.. NEW EPISODES drops tonight 12am #HotstarSpecial #NaduCenter now streaming only on #JioHotstar (sic)."

Nadu Center languages

It must be noted that this Tamil sports drama, Nadu Center can be watched in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

What Nadu Center is about

The Tamil-language web series Nadu Center follows the story of a basketball player who is transferred to a troubled school and helps a group of disruptive students form a team. Along the way, he also learns important life lessons.

Besides The Tourist Family actor M Sasikumar, this sports drama features Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black, Terrance, Mukesh, Dom, Yashwanth, Sahana, Madhuvasanth, Arti, Kishore, Jeeva, Nandagopal, Tara Amala Joseph, and Shivam in pivotal roles.

Also Read: New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Mammootty, Nivin Pauly films to stream