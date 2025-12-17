New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Mammootty, Nivin Pauly films to stream Malayalam cinema lights up OTT platforms this week with new releases starring Mammootty and Nivin Pauly. Here’s the full list, streaming dates, cast and where to watch.

The Malayalam cinema industry is recognised for having gripping stories that offer raw performances and a cultural and emotional experience. Malayalam cinema maintains its strong digital footprint with three new releases this week that find their way onto OTT platforms.

This week too has many things in store for fans of OTT. Whether it is Mammootty's engrossing investigative series or Nivin Pauly's socially relevant story, there is a treat in store for everyone. Now, let us move on to see what Malayalam cinema has to offer to several OTT platforms this Friday.

New Malayalam OTT releases this week

1. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse: Plot, cast and where to watch

Lead roles in this list are occupied by Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, with Mammootty in a restrained and very interesting performance. The movie centers on a very ordinary object, a purse, and through its loss, reveals a whole lot of things.

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul S

Genre: Mystery Comedy Thriller

Where to watch: ZEE5

Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

2. Pharma: Nivin Pauly’s medical thriller

Secondly, there is Nivin Pauly’s Pharma. The movie deals with issues in the pharmaceutical field. The film is a combination of a personal life story and social issues. This has always been the area where Malayalam films have shone.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Rajit Kapoor

Genre: Medical Thriller Drama

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

3. Premante: Story, cast and streaming details

Premante is a story about a couple who, after a lovely meet-cute, embark on what seems like a perfect marriage. However, as the wife observes her husband’s unusual behavior, their marriage unfolds in a different manner. There is also the tale of this pair of people going on an adventure that keeps turning out unexpectedly, including having a sarcastic policeman try to split them up.

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi

Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

OTT : Netflix

Streaming Date: December 19, 2025

