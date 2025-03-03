Nadaaniyan to Dupahiya, a look at OTT films and series releasing in March Along with theaters now, cine lovers can watch new shows and movies on OTT. Let's have a look at web series and films hitting OTT in March 2025.

The month of March has started and this month is going to be very special for the entertainment world. In this third month of 2025, the latest web series and movies are gearing up for their OTT releases. platform which will entertain the audience a lot. Let us know about the complete list of March 2025 OTT releases in this article. Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film will be released this Friday on Netflix. The film also features Khushi Kapoor. She was last seen in Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan starrer Loveyapa. Along with that, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel will also hit Netflix.

March OTT Releases

Movie

Vidaamuyarchi will be released on Netflix on March 3.

Rekhachitram will be released on March 7 on SonyLIV.

Nadaaniyan will be released on March 7 on Netflix.

Thandel will be released on March 7 on Netflix.

Emergency will be released on March 17 on Netflix.

Web Series

With Love, Meghan will be released on March 4 on Netflix.

Dupahiya will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 7.

The Walking of a Nation will be released on March 7 on SonyLIV.

When Life Gives You Tangerine will be released on March 7 on Netflix.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 will be released on SonyLIV on March 13.

Officer on Duty will be released on March 20 on Netflix.

Kanneda will be released on March 20 on Jio Hotstar.

