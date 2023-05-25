Mumbaikar teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey's kidnapping game creates confusion | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mumbaikar teaser OUT

Mumbaikar teaser: Get ready to experience a roller coaster ride of a kidnapping game. The teaser of the upcoming thriller, Mumbaikar, is now out. A Mumbai don's son is mistakenly kidnapped for ransom, but things get more complicated as several suspects own up to the deed, confusing matters. Directed by Santosh Sivan, it stars an ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sanjay Mishra. It will stream from June 2.

The teaser shows Vijay's character mistakenly kidnapping the wrong child from a school. It turns out that he is the son of a dangerous Mumbai don (Ranvir Shorey). In a series of twists and turns, the child manages to run away and suddenly the don is faced with several calls claiming that they have his son.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s bustling streets, Mumbaikar has different unrelated characters who are brought together by fate. The film chronicles the journey of the key characters whose lives suddenly converge due to multiple events that take place within a span of 24 hours. It subsequently changes the characters’ perspectives towards the city and life itself.

Talking about Mumbaikar, Vijay Sethupathi revealed, “It is an exciting time for Indian actors. We are getting opportunities to work on films across languages. After the love and appreciation I have received for my web series, I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to this film. The film has a unique concept and is set in a single day and is full of twists and turns.”

Fans started reacting to the trailer with anticipation, especially for the Tamil actor Vijay. One fan wrote, "I am a Common Man, i see Vijay Sethupathi i click." Another added, "Love to see Vijay Sethupati working in Bollywood as well." Yet another added, "Vijay sethupathi ke hindi accent and comedy is much more amazing."

On the work front, Vijay was recently seen in the Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1 and made his OTT debut with the Prime Video series Farzi. He will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Vikrant Massey was last seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.

