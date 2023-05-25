Japan teaser: Karthi impresses netizens with his quirky and mysterious character | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Japan poster featuring Karthi

The teaser of Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film Japan was unveiled today to celebrate the actor's birthday. Riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' franchise, Tamil star Karthi will soon be seen in 'Japan', a quirky action thriller helmed by Raju Murugan. 'Japan' is a milestone film for Karthi as it is his 25th film. It also has Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and Vijay Milton playing pivotal roles.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the intro video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption read: "Here comes our #Japan - Made in India #JapanFromDiwali." 'Japan' is slated for a 2023 Diwali release. In the video, Karthi as 'Japan' is seen in an entirely new flamboyant avatar, sporting curly hair, funky glasses and a track suit, and he wields two golden machine guns in both hands.

Who is Japan? He needs no confession. He is a hero among God’s wonderful creations.” It is revealed through the teaser. Written and directed by Raju Murugan, Karthi’s heroine is Anu Emmanuel. ‘Japan’ is Karthi’s sixth film produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi’s 25th film ‘Japan’ is being dressed up as a Brahmanda film.

As per the makers, the film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Karthi plays a character called Japan in the film. The video introduces him as someone who is very mysterious. He can be very serious sometimes and too funny occasionally. In the video, Karthi can be seen sporting a very different hairstyle and goes on to introduce himself as Japan–made in India.

G. V. Prakash Kumar is the music director. Anal Aras prepares the fight scenes. As ‘Japan’ is a film coming from director Raju Murugan – Karthi – Dream Warrior Pictures association, the film is giving a lot of hope to fans and film circles. Karthi plays the lead character in a different look. ‘Japan’ has been shot in Thoothukudi and Kerala. The makers have confirmed the film will hit the screens for Diwali festival.

