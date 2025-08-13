Metro In Dino to stream soon? Here’s the reported date, platform and Box Office collection Metro In Dino is heading to OTT soon. Check the reported streaming date, cast, story and box office performance of Anurag Basu’s romance drama.

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Anurag Basu's film Metro In Dino was released in theatres on 4 July. The film brought back the era of musical love stories, as several romance-genre-based films have been released after it and some are in the pipeline.

Several actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen in the film. Now, after completing the theatrical release, the film is ready to knock on OTT very soon.

Metro In Dino OTT release date and platform

Reportedly, Metro In Dino will start streaming on Netflix by August 29, 2025. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. This is an estimate that usually the OTT release happens within the 45-60 day gap between the theatrical release of a film and its OTT debut. Netflix acquired the streaming rights of this film and will soon add another romance film to its library.

Metro In Dino was appreciated by theatrical audiences

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, the film brings together several stories of heartbreak, set in the backdrop of metro cities. With a good star cast, the film quickly made a place in the hearts of cinema lovers and is now set to reach an even wider audience through OTT.

Metro In Dino budget and collection

Metro In Dino was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 47 crores. Its India net collection is Rs 52.1 crore, with its overseas collection being Rs 6 crore. With this, in 24 days of its release, the film's worldwide collection reached Rs 68.25 crore.

Metro In Dino story

IMDb describes the film as a story that depicts stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting and explores the various facets, shades and moods of love. The film is set against the bustling backdrop of modern urban life in a metropolitan city and tells the story of four couples grappling with emotional dilemmas, personal growth and searching for meaningful relationships. All these stories involve themes of loneliness, second chances and self-discovery.

