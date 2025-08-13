Independence Day 2025 OTT releases: Films and series to binge this weekend This Independence Day weekend, enjoy a binge-worthy line-up of OTT releases — from thrillers to patriotic dramas — streaming on your favourite platforms.

The 79th Independence Day is around the corner, and so the long weekend. Movie lovers who loves to binge-watching movies have a lot to look forward to this week, as several films and series from different genres are set to release on various OTT streaming platforms. In this article, we have curated a list of films and series that you can watch on your devices.

Whether it’s action dramas, suspense thrillers, or patriotic films, this Independence Day offers something for everyone.

Independence Day 2025 OTT releases you can’t miss

From films like JSK – Janaki V vs State of Kerala and the Tamil-language thriller Good Day to the English-language Night Always Comes, different titles are releasing this Friday, August 15, 2025. Read on to know what’s in store for you to binge-watch this weekend.

1. JSK – Janaki V vs State of Kerala on ZEE5

Pravin Narayanan's action drama film 'JSK - Janaki V v/s State of Kerala' is all set to make its OTT debut on August 15, 2025. The film, which was initially released on July 14, 2025, in theatres, will be made available to stream on the ZEE5 platform. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2 and features Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran and Divya Pillai in the lead roles.

2. Good Day: Tamil thriller on SunNxt

Directed by N Aravindhan, the Tamil-language action thriller film 'Good Day' will be released on SunNxt streaming platform on August 15, 2025. The film features Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, Nandhini Myna, Jeeva Subramanian and others in the key roles. Notably, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.

3. Night Always Comes: Netflix crime drama

Benjamin Caron's crime drama thriller film 'Night Always Comes' is all set to hit the virtual screens on August 15, 2025, on Netflix. According to Netflix, the film revolves around the story of a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. The star cast of the film includes Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Jennifer Lanier and Erin Way, among others.

Independence Day special OTT premieres

Films and television series like John Abraham's Tehran and Pratik Gandhi's Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians are going to hit the digital screens a day prior to India's Independence Day, i.e., August 14, 2025.

1. Tehran: John Abraham’s edge-of-seat thriller

John Abraham's Tehran is an edge-of-your-seat thriller film directed by Arun Gopalan. It is based on true events and is set against the background of tensions between Israel and Iran. Besides John Abraham, the movie stars Manushi Chhillar, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst and others in pivotal roles. It will be made available to stream on the ZEE5 platform on August 14, 2025.

2. Saare Jahan Se Accha: Spy thriller series on Netflix

Pratik Gandhi's starrer 'Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians' is a spy thriller series created by Gaurav Shukla, premiering on Netflix on August 13, 2025.

It revolves around the story of an Indian spy who goes on a mission to destroy the nuclear system of the neighbouring country. Besides Pratik, it features Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni in the key roles.

