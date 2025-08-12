Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week [Aug 12–18]: Akkenam to Jayammu Nischayammu Raa Let's have a look at Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu OTT releases of this week. This includes films like Akkenam to talk shows like Jayammu Nischayammu Raa.

South Indian shows and movies have made their own place in the digital space. Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films and series mostly take over the OTT rankings in the first week of their releases.

Hence, let's have a look at films and series that will hit OTT this week. While Kannada does not have a new release this week, films like Janaki V v/s State of Kerala and talk shows like Jayammu Nischayammu Raa will hit OTT this week.

Malayalam OTT releases

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

The film features Joemon Jyothir, Ashwathy Chand Kishor and Arun Kumar in lead roles. The film, written and directed by S Vipin, was released in theatres on June 6, 2025 and will now hit OTT on August 15. It can be viewed on Manorama Max.

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala

The film that will be released on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium from August 15 onwards was released in cinemas on July 17. The movie that had to fight a legal battle to make its way to cinemas features Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in pivotal roles.

New Tamil OTT releases

Good Day

The Tamil film directed by N Aravindhan will be available on The SunNXT app and OTTplay Premium from August 15 onwards. The movie is written by Porrna JS Michael and it features Prithiviraj Ramalingam and Myna Nandhini in lead roles.

Akkenam

The action thriller, which was released in theatres in July, will stream on SunNXT from August 16 onwards. It features Keerthi Pandian, Ramesh Thilak and Arun Pandian in pivotal roles.

Telugu OTT releases this week

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

The new talk show is hosted by Telugu star Jagapathi Babu. The first episode, featuring Coolie actor Nagarjuna, will release on August 14, 2025. The show, backed by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, can be streamed on ZEE5.

