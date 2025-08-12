Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix: Release date, cast, and plot of Pratik Gandhi’s spy thriller Netflix’s Saare Jahan Se Accha, starring Pratik Gandhi, is a 1970s spy drama set to thrill audiences. Here’s its release date, cast, and story highlights.

New Delhi:

This Independence Day is going to be very special for the audience because where War 2 and Coolie will be released in theatres, OTT, on the other hand, is also offering new releases.

This week on OTT is packed with patriotic releases. While Netflix brings Saare Jahan Se Accha, Zee5 will stream John Abraham’s Tehran, another edge-of-the-seat spy thriller.

Saare Jahan Se Accha release date and where to watch

Unlike most Netflix shows that arrive on Fridays, Saare Jahan Se Accha, directed by Sumit Purohit, will premiere a day earlier, i.e. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. You can stream it exclusively on Netflix. Pratik Gandhi, who was last seen in Phule, is now going to be seen in a completely different and new avatar.

Saare Jahan Se Accha cast

Saare Jahan Se Accha is Pratik Gandhi's one of the most awaited series of Independence Day week, which will fill the spirit of patriotism. However, apart from him, the series features several experienced actors, like:

Tillotama Shome

Sunny Hinduja

Anup Soni

Suhil Nayyar

Kritika Kamra

Rajat Kapoor

Created by Gaurav Shukla, this series has been produced by Bombay Fables.

Saare Jahan Se Accha plot and setting

Saare Jahan Se Accha deals with the story of a spy who goes on a mission to destroy the nuclear system of the neighbouring country. The story is based on India of the 1970s. The web series will show in detail the sharp minds of Indian spies and their dilemmas.

Is Saare Jahan Se Accha based on a true story?

The show is not entirely based on true events, but draws inspiration from historical incidents such as:

The demise of nuclear scientist Homi J Bhabha

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971

Pratik Gandhi’s character is part of R&AW’s inaugural team, bringing viewers a rare glimpse into the agency’s early days.