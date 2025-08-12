Tehran on Zee5: Release date, cast, and trailer of John Abraham’s new patriotic thriller John Abraham’s Tehran arrives on Zee5 this August 14. A thrilling tale of espionage, patriotism, and true events, streaming just before Independence Day.

New Delhi:

The month of August is known for patriotic content, with several nationalistic series and films releasing around Independence Day. Tehran's OTT release date on Zee5 is August 14, making it one of the big highlights this week.

While the spy-thriller Salaakar could not make much impact, Pratik Gandhi’s Saare Jahan Se Accha and John Abraham’s Tehran are also set to entertain audiences. Here’s every detail about this Zee5 film based on true events.

Tehran movie OTT release date and platform details

Tehran will be released on OTT on August 14 and can be streamed on Zee5. The trailer of the film has been released on the YouTube channel of Zee Studios and has been received well by the audience.

John Abraham’s Tehran movie: Cast, story, and key highlights

Other than John, the film also features Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, Rukmini Maitra and Bajrang Bali Singh in pivotal roles. Based on true events, Tehran is set against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Iran. Reportedly, the film draws inspiration from the 2012 bombing near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Tehran movie trailer

At the beginning of the trailer, a voice is heard, 'This is an international matter, there have been blasts in three countries. This is the work of terrorists and we have to expose them. Where is Rajiv Kumar?' After this, a glimpse of John Abraham is seen.

Many powerful dialogues of John are heard in the trailer. In one of the frames, John says, 'When a soldier kills another soldier, it's a national matter, but when a terrorist kills an innocent, then it becomes personal'. Another dialogue is, 'No one will take India seriously until the hands that planted the bomb are chopped off'. The trailer has received a positive response from the audience.

Watch the Tehran trailer here:

John Abraham’s next movie after Tehran

John was last seen in Sadia Khateeb's starrer The Diplomat. After a good theatrical performance, the film also performed well on Netflix.

From Romeo Akbar Walter to The Diplomat, John Abraham has delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable patriotic thrillers. After Tehran, he will be seen in Tariq, another Arun Gopalan-directed patriotic film.