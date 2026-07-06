Jordan Henderson set to undergo surgery after injuring his wrist amid celebrations after Mexico win

New Delhi:

England pulled off a stellar victory in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 against Mexico. Thanks to Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, England defeated Mexico 3-2 and breached their fortress, the Azteca. While the side was celebrating their win, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson injured himself.

It is worth noting that Henderson landed awkwardly as he fell over the advertising hoardings at the stadium and left the pitch on a stretcher. He was immediately taken to the hospital in Mexico City and will not be featuring for England in the remaining matches of the tournament.

He is expected to undergo surgery on his wrist; furthermore, despite his injury, a recent report stated that Henderson wants to stay with the squad as they continue their crusade in the FIFA World Cup 2026. After the injury, England head coach Thomas Tuchel took centre stage and talked about the nature of Henderson’s injury and how sad the situation is.

"Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad. It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital,” Tuchel told BBC Sport.

Tuchel expressed his disappointment over the referees as well

After the exceptional win over Mexico, Tuchel also gave his take on some of the refereeing decisions in the game and how they have been subpar throughout the tournament and how it could come to hurt them in the latter stages of the World Cup.

"It's just not good enough. The referees are just not good enough; fourth officials are just not good enough. That's the bottom line. Is this a clear and obvious error for the penalty? For sure not. They overturned a situation where he doesn't even give a foul,” Tuchel said.

With the win secured, England will now be taking on Norway, who are in exceptional form. England and Norway will take on each other in the quarter-final of the tournament on Sunday, July 12.

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