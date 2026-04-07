Matka King Trailer: Vijay Varma rises to power in high-stakes 1960s Bombay drama

New Delhi:

The trailer of Matka King, starring Vijay Varma in the lead role, is finally out. It will take viewers back to a rapidly changing Bombay of the 1960s, where one man’s idea begins to reshape an entire ecosystem. The show brings together a wide ensemble, including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, along with several supporting actors.

Vijay Varma's Matka King trailer out

At the centre is Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay, a cotton trader who wants more from life. What starts as a bold move slowly grows into ‘Matka’, a gambling network that moves beyond elite circles and spreads across the country. But as the scale increases, so do the consequences. The trailer hints at a journey that is as risky as it is transformative. Watch the trailer of Matka King here:

Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra talk about Matka King

Speaking about Matka King, Vijay Varma shared, “Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before. Also, returning to a Prime Original after Dahaad and Mirzapur is splendid. Our creators, Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne, gave me the creative freedom to dive deep into Brij’s world, and working alongside talented co-stars such as Kritika, Sai, and Gulshan Grover, and the entire cast, made it all the more rewarding. At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal, and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world. I can’t wait for viewers to experience it when the series premieres on Prime Video on April 17.”

Kritika Kamra added, “My character in Matka King is quite different from anything I have done until now. It challenged me to delve into her world of choices, ambitions, and resilience. Every scene offered an opportunity to explore her motivations and inner strength, which was both exciting and demanding as an actor. This series tells a story about people, power, and personal journeys, and I am thrilled for audiences to experience it when it premieres on Prime Video in India and across 240-plus countries and territories around the world on April 17.”

Sai Tamhankar shared, “On the surface, one may think that Barkha is a typical middle-class housewife. However, she is actually nuanced and layered, a forward-thinking, independent woman who is not walking in the shadows of her husband but carving her own path on her own terms. This role gave me the opportunity to explore a character that is completely different from anything I have done before. Matka King is not just the story of one man’s dream for success; it is a tale of ambitions, choices, complex human relationships, and personal journeys of every character. I am confident that viewers will not only enjoy it but also deeply resonate with these emotions.”

Director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule said, “Matka King is more than a period drama. It tells the story of a man who dares to fight for respect, pursue his dreams, and in doing so, changes the ecosystem around him. Every frame reflects tension, ambition, and high stakes, with period-accurate interiors, props, costumes, and lighting to enhance the characters’ emotional journey. Collaborating with Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, SMR Entertainment, and Prime Video helped bring this vision to life. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the intensity and depth of the series on April 17.”

Matka King will premiere on Prime Video on April 17. Created and written by Abhay Koranne, the series is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

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