Upcoming OTT releases [August 7–8, 2025]: Tamil and Telugu films dubbed in Malayalam Watch out for new South Indian films dubbed in Malayalam, arriving on OTT between August 7 and 8. Bigg Boss Malayalam S7 is already streaming.

New Delhi:

There’s plenty to watch this weekend if you enjoy South Indian movies dubbed in Malayalam. While these new titles are originally in Tamil or Telugu, they will stream with Malayalam audio on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, SunNXT, and JioCinema.

Between August 7 and 8, 2025, four new films and series (Mayakoothu, Arabia Kadali, Mayasabha, and Oho Enthan Baby) are releasing with Malayalam dubs. Also, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is now streaming, with Mohanlal back as host.

Mayakoothu

Release date: August 8, 2025

Language: Tamil (Dubbed in Malayalam)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Mayakoothu, which will stream on SunNXT, tells the story of a writer who meets the characters he creates. Think of it as a mix of imagination and reality. If you are someone who craves unusual stories, you might enjoy this one. The film stars Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, and Sai Dheena.

Arabia Kadali

Release date: August 8, 2025

Language: Telugu (Dubbed in Malayalam and others)

Arabia Kadali, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, is a story about fishermen belonging to two rival villages. They are taken prisoner after they get lost in foreign waters. The film explores what happens when enemies have to rely on each other. The cast includes Satya Dev, Anandhi, and Nassar.

Mayasabha

Release date: August 7, 2025

Language: Telugu (Dubbed in Malayalam and others)

To stream on SonyLIV, Mayasabha is set in the world of politics. The series is about power, betrayal, and changing loyalties. Divya Dutta makes her Telugu debut in this show, along with Sai Kumar and Tanya Ravichandran. If you are a fan of political dramas, this could prove to be a good pick.

Oho Enthan Baby

Release date: August 8, 2025

Language: Tamil (Dubbed in Malayalam and others)

This romantic drama features Mithila Palkar in her Tamil debut. It will stream on Netflix. The story is simple and emotional. It can be deemed a good watch if you enjoy love stories with fresh faces.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Language: Malayalam

Streaming on JioCinema, Mohanlal returns as host in this much-awaited new season. A must-watch for reality TV lovers and Bigg Boss fans.

Also Read: New OTT releases this week [August 4-10, 2025]: What's new on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and SonyLIV