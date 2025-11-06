Maharani Season 4 release date: Rani Bharti returns louder, bolder, unstoppable The queen of Bihar is back. She is fiercer, wiser, and ready to shake Delhi. Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4, streaming from November 7, 2025. Expect betrayal, ambition, and a battle that blurs the line between politics and power.

Maharani Season 4 will stream from November 7, 2025, meaning that this time, Bihar politics and the return of Rani Bharti will coincide. The new season will pick up where the previous season ended. Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) will now emerge not just as the Chief Minister of Bihar, but as a national political player.

Her dialogue in the trailer is being widely appreciated. In which she says, 'Bihar is our family. If anyone harms Bihar, we will shake the government.' So let's deep dive into the world of Rani Bharti and know what to expect from Maharani season 4.

What is the story of Maharani Season 4?

This season will reveal many layers of power, ambition, family relationships, and political betrayal. This political battle will now expand beyond the state and reach central politics, broadening the scope of the series even further. Rani Bharti will be seen moving to the center and making a powerful entry into Delhi and the governance running from the capital.

Who stars in Maharani 4?

The star cast of Maharani 4 is even stronger this time. Huma Qureshi once again takes centre stage as Rani Bharti, a woman who was once an illiterate housewife and has now become a lioness with a true grasp of power. This season also marks the arrival of Shweta Prasad, who will add a new dimension to the power struggle as an emerging leader. But all eyes will be on Vipin Sharma, who has joined the cast as the Prime Minister of India, Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi.

This season too, Sohum Shah returns as Bheema Bharti, Amit Sial reprises his role as Navin Kumar and Kani Kusruti continues as Kaveri Sridharan. Vineet Kumar remains as Gauri Shankar Pandey, and Inaamulhaq returns as Parvez Alam.

What to expect from Huma Qureshi’s character Rani Bharti this season?

The Maharani series began with the story of a housewife whose fate makes her the Chief Minister of Bihar. Now, in the fourth season, the same woman will be seen battling not only her political opponents but also the politics within her own family. The story explores a web of power, loyalties, deceptions, and political alliances, gradually revealing the hidden motives behind each character's facade. Rani Bharti will emerge as a more mature, aggressive, and strategic queen this time around.

When is Maharani Season 4 releasing?

Interestingly, the release date of Maharani Season 4 coincides with the Bihar Assembly elections, i.e November 7, 2025. This is considered a strategic move, not a coincidence, as the show's political backdrop is directly linked to power and public sentiment in Bihar. The series' producers describe this season as the most controversial and emotionally charged yet.

