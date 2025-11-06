Before Haq drops, watch these 7 courtroom dramas inspired by real-life cases on OTT Justice, emotion, and truth, courtroom dramas never fail to stir us. Before Haq releases on November 7, 2025, dive into these 7 unforgettable real-life inspired legal thrillers that remind us why the fight for justice is never black and white.

New Delhi:

Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in lead roles, is hitting the theatres on Friday, November 7. The film is yet another courtroom drama, inspired by Shah Bano's landmark case.

If you are a lover of courtroom dramas, more so if they are based on real-life accounts, here is a list of films and shows you can watch on OTT.

Best courtroom dramas to watch before Haq

1. Shahid (SonyLIV)

Based on the real-life story of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, this Hansal Mehta film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Touted as both gut-wrenching and inspiring, the brilliant performance of the star cast, as well as the stellar screenplay, will make you feel the quiet courage of a man who fought for justice against all odds.

2. Section 375 (Prime Video)

Based on several real-life cases, Section 375 leaves you questioning how the truth often becomes the first casualty in the courtroom. The film stars Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha in pivotal roles.

3. Talvar (Netflix)

Irrfan and Konkona Sensharma-starrer Talvar is based on the horrifying 2008 Aarushi Talwar double murder case. With Meghna Gulzar at the helm, Talvar shows how human biases and bureaucratic failings can hinder the pathway to justice in several ways.

4. Rustom (Zee5)

Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz’s Rustom is inspired by the Nanavati case, where a naval officer stood on trial for killing his wife's lover.

5) Trial by Fire (Netflix)

Based on the real-life Uphaar Cinema tragedy of 1997, this Netflix limited series doesn’t sensationalise pain - it humanises it. The Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande series is adapted from the book by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, which follows a couple’s 26-year-long legal battle after losing their two young children in the fire.

6) Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Zee5)

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which also won a National Award in 2024, is one of those rare courtroom dramas that strike straight at the conscience. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film is inspired by the 2012 Asaram Bapu sexual assault case.

7) Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the Malayalam courtroom drama challenges the audience to think beyond just headlines. When a professor’s death sparks national outrage, the courtroom becomes a battlefield for truth - not just about the case, but about the system itself.

Also read: Haq: MP High Court dismisses plea by Shah Bano’s daughter against Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam starrer