Haq: MP High Court dismisses plea by Shah Bano’s daughter against Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam starrer

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a plea seeking to halt the release of Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi. The petition was filed by Shah Bano Begum’s daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan.

For the unversed, directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq draws inspiration from the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v Shah Bano Begum, which upheld the right of divorced Muslim women to claim maintenance.

What was Shah's Bano's daughter's stance?

Siddiqua stated in her plea that the filmmakers had no authority to make a film depicting events linked to her mother Shah Bano without the consent of her family or legal heirs. She further claimed that she had inherited her late mother’s reputational rights.

What did the bench say?

Justice Pranay Verma of the Indore Bench dismissed these arguments, observing that an individual’s privacy and reputation end with their death and cannot be passed on as property.

The Court also concurred with the filmmakers’ argument that Haq is a fictionalised work inspired by the historic case and includes a disclaimer to that effect. It noted that 'since the disclaimer clarifies the film is dramatized and fictional, based on a book and inspired by a Supreme Court judgment, it cannot be termed fabricated. As it is inspired fiction, a certain degree of creative liberty is permissible, and that does not amount to sensationalism or misrepresentation.'

Info available in the public domain: MP HC

In its ruling, the Court added that the film is largely based on information available in the public domain. 'Once an issue becomes part of public record, the right to privacy ceases and it becomes open for discussion or depiction by the press and media. That is precisely the case here,' the order stated.

The Court further held that the petitioner could have instead approached the Central Government to challenge or revoke the censor certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), rather than moving the High Court directly.

About the film

Directed by Suparn Varma, Haq features Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Dhar, debutante Vartika Singh and supporting actors Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain and Aseem Hattangady. The film delves into issues surrounding the Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq, and gender equality before the law. Written by Reshu Nath and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq is slated for a worldwide release on November 7, 2025.

