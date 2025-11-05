Haq movie [2025]: Release date, cast, story, and trailer of Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi film Haq brings back the fire of Shah Bano’s 1985 case in a modern courtroom. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi deliver intense performances in Suparn Varma’s bold new drama, releasing November 7, 2025.

New Delhi:

Suparn Varma's courtroom drama film, Haq, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case.

Written by Reshu Nath, the movie Haq is produced by Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.

Haq release date

The highly anticipated courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, is set to hit theatres on November 7, 2025.

Who stars in Haq — cast and crew details

Besides the lead actors, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. The supporting cast of the film includes Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain and Aseem Hattangady, among others.

What is the story of Haq and its link to the Shah Bano case?

Haq is inspired by the 1985 legal battle involving Shah Bano Begum. The story follows a woman who refuses to quietly accept injustice after being abandoned and denied alimony. Yami's character, Shazia Bano, knocks on court doors to fight against the inequalities of the rules of Teen Talak, but also wins the case, making it one of a kind in the history of Indian jurisdiction. She paved paths for Muslim women to come forward and ask for their rights.

When was the Haq trailer released and where to watch it?

The trailer of Haq was released ahead of its launch and quickly ignited discussion for its intense courtroom scenes and social relevance. Released on October 27, 2025, the official trailer has garnered more than 30 million views so far on YouTube.

Haq movie review

India TV gave Haq a 3.5-star rating, writing, "In a year when cinematic mainstream often tilts towards spectacle, Haq is commendably sober and anchored. It asks uncomfortable questions, about faith, about marital rights, about the law, and does so without heavy-handed preaching. If it has a flaw, it is that one wishes it pushed harder, dug deeper, or allowed itself more risk."

Also Read: Haq Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam shine in compelling drama of faith and rights