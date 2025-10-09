Maharani S4 trailer: Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti moves to Delhi, season 4 looks intense | Watch The makers have released the trailer for the fourth season of Huma Qureshi's much-awaited series, Maharani. The series will stream from November 7.

New Delhi:

The trailer for the fourth season of the highly anticipated series Maharani, which premieres on the OTT platform Sony Liv, has been released. The makers had announced the fourth season some time ago and on October 9, they have shared the trailer of Maharani season 4.

This time, the story crosses the borders of Bihar and dives directly into Delhi politics. The series' protagonist, Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi is preparing to shake up not just Bihar's politics but the nation's.

Maharani season 4 trailer is out now

Releasing the trailer, the makers wrote in the caption, 'The lioness has returned to protect her home! The Rani is ready for her biggest battle yet. Maharani will begin streaming from November 7th.'

In the trailer, Huma can be seen challenging the Prime Minister played by Vipin Sharma as she says, 'Join hands with my enemy and I'll snatch your seat of power.' Later she can be seen entering the National politics rather than being limited to states.

Watch the trailer here:

Maharani star cast

Director Subhash Kapoor has once again infused the series with his signature satire and sharp dialogue. Huma Qureshi stars alongside experienced actors like Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Vipin Sharma, Vineet Kumar and Pramod Pathak. Each of them has strengthened the story with their respective characters. Amit Sial's performance as a political rival, in particular, is proving to be the backbone of the series.

This season's story

By the last season, Rani Bharti had become the Chief Minister of Bihar, but now the story moves forward from there. With her entry into power in Delhi, the series becomes even more exciting. The trailer clearly shows glimpses of Parliament, power deals and the game of political alliances.

