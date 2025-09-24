Madharaasi OTT release date: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan’s action thriller Madharaasi starring Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal is set for its OTT release on Prime Video. Here’s the date, cast, plot and box office details.

Vidyut Jammwal returned to Tamil cinema with the September release Madharaasi. The film that was loved for its action and plot is now gearing up for its OTT release. The film was directed by the filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who previously worked with Salman Khan in Sikandar.

Madharaasi combines psychological elements with large-scale action, which was liked in theatres. However, the film was unable to recover its budget through box office collection.

Madharaasi OTT release date and platform

The Tamil action thriller Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 3, 2025. This digital release follows its theatrical debut on September 5, 2025, marking a swift transition to streaming just four weeks later.

Madharaasi plot

The film delves into the psychological complexities of its protagonist, Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), who suffers from Fregoli delusion and becomes entangled in a mission to thwart a North Indian arms syndicate operating in Tamil Nadu.

Madharaasi cast

The ensemble cast of Madharaasi includes Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Vikranth. Jawan fame Anirudh Ravichander gave the music and Sudeep Elamon handled the cinematography of Madharaasi.

Madharaasi review, budget and collection

Upon its theatrical release, Madharaasi garnered mixed reviews, with some critics praising its action sequences and performances, while others pointed out narrative inconsistencies. The film has grossed approximately Rs 100 crore globally and is expected to be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, on Amazon Prime Video.

For the unversed, multiple reports suggest that Madharaasi was made with a production budget in the range of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore.

For audiences who missed the film in theatres, the upcoming OTT release offers an opportunity to experience this high-octane thriller from the comfort of home.

