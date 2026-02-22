Love Story John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette series: Episode 5 release date, time and platform

New Delhi:

The biographical romantic drama Love Story 2026: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, which premiered on Hulu and Disney+ this February, has been receiving positive responses from audiences.

The series consists of nine episodes, and so far, four episodes have been released. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes. Read on to know when you can stream the fifth episode.

Love Story John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette series: Episode 5 release date and time

The limited series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, created by Connor Hines, follows the story of one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette. The fifth episode, titled Battery Park, will be released on February 26, 2026, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on FX, before becoming available on Hulu every Friday at 12 am ET.

Watch the official trailer below:

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette series: Total number of episodes

The full episode schedule for this series is mentioned below:

Episode numbers Episode titles Episodes 1 Pilot Episodes 2 The Pools Party Episodes 3 America's Widow Episodes 4 I Love You Episodes 5 Battery Park Episodes 6 The Wedding Episodes 7 Obsession Episodes 8 Exit Strategy Episodes 9 TBA

Is Love Story John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette series available to stream in India?

Notably, the series is available for streaming in the United States on the television network FX. For multiple regions internationally, it can be streamed on Hulu and Disney Plus. However, the series is currently not available on JioHotstar, which is the primary platform for Disney Plus content in India.

