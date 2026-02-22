Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 new pictures out, fans eager to see Kate Bridgerton: 'Our family isn't complete...'

New Delhi:

Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is gearing up for the release of its Season 4 Part 2. The first part of the show aired on January 29, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part. The fourth instalment of Bridgerton revolves around the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett.

However, fans were also eager to see Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, but the duo didn't appear in the first part of Season 4. On Sunday, the Instagram handle of Bridgerton on Netflix shared new pictures from the upcoming episodes of the show. For the caption, they wrote, "Old and new acquaintances alike shall make for a most intriguing return to Mayfair...(sic)."

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 new pictures out

The new pictures of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 features Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte and others. Take a look below:

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 new pictures out: Fans questions about Kate Bridgerton

The post confirms that Viscount Anthony Bridgerton will be seen in the show. But it seems fans are not happy with the newly released pictures from Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, as they don't feature any images of Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley). One user commented, "Where is Viscountess Kate Bridgerton?" Another wrote, "We only care about Kate Bridgerton at this point; we’ve seen everyone else but her."

Earlier in January, Netflix shared a glimpse of baby Kathony, which excited fans of Anthony and Kate Bridgerton. However, they are still waiting for new pictures.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Release date and time in India

The second part of Bridgerton Season 4 consists of 4 episodes and is set to hit the Netflix screens on February 26, 2026 from 1:30 PM onwards.

