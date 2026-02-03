Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 teaser hints at Sophie–Benedict reunion after shocking proposal | Watch The teaser of Netflix's Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 has been release today, where Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton can been seen together after the shocking proposal made by the 'rake' at the end of part 1.

New Delhi:

Bridgerton season 4 part 2, is set to come out later this month and Netflix has released a sultry teaser between the two love interests, Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton, as they become a lot closer.

As the teaser was released, while some seemed relieved that Sophie and Benedict patched up, others seemed worried if the maid 'of honour' accepted the 'rake's' indecent proposal.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 teaser is out now!

A teaser has been released by Netflix for part 2 of season 4 of Bridgerton, where viewers will finally get to see whether Benedict will ever find his Lady in Silver, and whether Sophie will accept a new role as a mistress. The teaser reveals a large plot point from Julia Quinn’s novel 'An Offer From A Gentleman.'

Watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 teaser here:

Bridgerton Season 4: Story so far

Season 4 centers around the second son of the Bridgerton family, Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), as he struggles with the pressures of society and his mother, Violet (played by Ruth Gemmell), to marry and settle down. At the Bridgerton masquerade ball, Benedict spots a mysterious woman wearing silver, and the two share a romantic encounter before the woman disappears.

The Lady in Silver is revealed to be Sophie Baek (played by Yerin Ha), a maid who is ostracised by her family, but Benedict has no idea and a Cinderella search ensues.

When and where to watch Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2?

The first part of Bridgerton Season 4 has a total of four episodes, which was released at 1:30 PM on January 29, 2026. Now the wait for its second part lingers, which will be released on Netflix next month! Yes you read that right, Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on February 26, 2026.

Just like Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1, the second part also has four episodes, which are expected to be an hour long.

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Review: A soft-spoken Cinderella romance that finally lets Benedict step into the light