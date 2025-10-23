Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT: Why is Kalyani Priyadarshan's film still not streaming digitally? Reddit decodes Fans are eagerly waiting for Lokah Chapter 1 to premiere on OTT, but the Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero film is still not streaming. Reddit decodes why.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 was previously slated as one of OTT's Diwali line-ups. However, the Malayalam female superhero film isn't streaming on JioHotstar yet. Now, Lokah fans are getting impatient with each passing day, waiting for a digital release date.

Till that happens, social media users are busy decoding why the makers are delaying Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release. And thus, it gave rise to a Reddit thread.

Why is Lokah Chapter 1 not releasing on OTT yet?

Lokah Chapter 1 is coming on JioHotstar - that we know. However, no release date has been announced yet. Thus, it became a Reddit thread and fans are busy decoding what are the possible reasons behind the delay. "It's still running in theaters. I went to a mall yesterday and they were running Lokah", wrote a user on the platform.

Yet another wrote, "Almost, all the movies which were released with this movie are now in OTT, I guess it was a smart move from DQ after the response they received from the theatrical release." Another user quipped, "Halloween suits it better, so maybe they have a pan Indian ott release trailer planned too."

"Jiohostar editor is adding the yellowish filter to match with their logo theme. After that, they're planning to remove dolby audio from the file. Once it's done they'll announce the release date and associated yellowish teaser/trailer," another netizen assumed.

When is Lokah Chapter 1 releasing on OTT?

While the exact streaming date for Lokah Chapter 1 hasn't been officially announced, many reports suggested that the Dulquer Salmaan-produced film would stream on JioHotstar from October 17. But that wasn't the case. Currently, social media users and several reports suggest that the film will stream this month itself, that is, by or before October 31. No official release date has been announced by the makers yet.

How much did Lokah Chapter 1 earn at the box office?

Since its release in theatres on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1 has enjoyed a great run at the box office. Produced on a budget of Rs 30 crore, the film went on to earn a staggering Rs 301.45 crore worldwide, including an overseas collection of Rs 119.6 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this makes Lokah Chapter 1 the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark globally, cementing its status as a blockbuster.

After the stupendous success of Lokah Chapter 1, the makers have announced the second part, Lokah Chapter 2, also starring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas. The first part starred Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

