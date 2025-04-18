L2: Empuraan OTT release date: Here's where you can watch Mohanlal starrer Mohanlal's starrer L2: Empuraan is all set to hit the digital screens in this month. Know when and where you can watch the Malayalam action film.

South superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's starrer L2 Empuraan is all set to release on OTT this month. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the direct sequel of 2019's Lucifer, the action drama film will be released in four languages. The movie was initially released in theatres on March 10, 2025. Read further to know L2 Empuraan’s OTT release details.

The action thriller film stars South superstar Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, A Subaskaran, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran Allirajah under the banners of Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies.

L2: Empuraan's budget

Reportedly, the film was made over a budget of Rs 180 crores. However, the exact figure regarding the overall budget of the film is not known yet. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Mohanlal's starrer earned Rs 265.5 crores worldwide.

Where you can watch L2 Empuraan?

Those who couldn't get the chance to watch this film in theatres will be able to watch it on digital screens in April 2025. The Malayalam-language film will be available to stream on the OTT platform, JioHotstar.

L2 Empuraan OTT release date

Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan will hit the digital screens on April 24, 2025. It is significant to note that the film will be released in four languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Taking to the X handle (Formerly Twitter) Mohanlal shared the OTT release date of the action-thriller on April 17, 2025.

Mohanlal’s work front

For the unversed, the actor was last seen in Barroz: Guardian of Treasures alongside Pranav Mohanlal and Maya Rao West. Mohanlal will be next seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's Kannappa. On the other hand, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil opposite Basil Joseph and Nikhila Vimal. The actor will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's action epic Salaar 2.

