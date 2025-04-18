Box office report: Know how much Sunny Deol's Jaat vs Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava minted on Day 8 Have a look at how much Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat and Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava earned on day 8 at the Indian box office.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is in the news for his latest action drama film Jaat, co-starring Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and Urvashi Rautela. The movie hit the cinemas worldwide on April 10, 2025, and minted Rs 9.5 crores at the Indian box office on its first day of release as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite the slow start, the movie reportedly made over a budget of Rs 100 crores, expected to recover its production cost in the coming days. It is significant to note that Bollywood has witnessed a movie like the historical drama Chhaava this year, which became the highest-grossing film of 2025 and broke several records. Read further to know about the box office collections of both films on day 8.

Box office collection day 8: Jaat vs Chhaava

Talking about the box office collections, Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, which was released on February 14, 2025, managed to earn good numbers at the Indian box office. On day 8, the historical drama minted Rs 242.75 crores. However, on the other hand, directed by Gopichand Malineni, Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat, which hit the silver screens on April 10, 2025, grossed Rs 61.5 crores in eight days.

Filmmakers announce the sequel of Jaat

There's good news for Sunny Deol's fans as the makers of the action thriller film announced the second instalment, 'Jaat 2'. The film will feature Sunny Deol as the lead however, there's no information regarding the rest of the cast of the film. For the unversed, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studios and People Media Factory.

Chhaava's cast

Laxman Utekar's directorial features Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The Bollywood film is Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Anand Tiwari's romantic comedy 'Bad Newz' alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The Chhaava actor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

