Kota Factory 3 trailer: Jeetu Bhaiya is back with best punchline, 'taiyari jeet ki nahin, taiyari hi jeet hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTS Kota Factory 3 trailer is out now

The wait for TVF's popular show Kota Factory season 3 is almost over now. The trailer of season 3 of Netflix's famous web series 'Kota Factory' is out. The emotional trailer has been released from Netflix's official Instagram account. With the trailer release, Netflix has also officially announced that the streaming of 'Kota Factory' Season 3 will start on OTT on June 20, 2024.

Sharing the trailer of 'Kota Factory 3', the caption is, " IT'S HAPPENING!!' At the beginning of the trailer, Jeetu Bhaiya is seen explaining his theory, "Taiyari jeet kinahi, taiyari hi jeet hai." Watch the trailer here:

Why Jeetu Bhaiya and not Jeetu Sir?

In the video, Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya answers one of the biggest questions that why do his students call him Jeetu Bhaiya and not Jeetu Sir? He says, "Madam, what is it that everything happens for the children in Kota, but these people are not just JEE aspirants. We forget that these people are 15-16 year old children. They are infatuated, insecure. They get demotivated if the teacher scolds them. If their friend says something, they feel bad. They take everything seriously. Their responsibility is a big thing. Jeetu sir cannot handle it.''

Star Cast of Kota Factory 3

Jitendra Kumar will be seen in the role of Jeetu Bhaiya in this series. The Night Manager actor Tillotama Shome has also joined the cast of Kota Factor season3. While Mayur More will be seen playing the role of Vaibhav Pandey, Alam Khan will be seen playing the role of Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj will be seen playing the role of Balmukund Meena, Ahsaas Channa will be seen playing the role of Shivangi Ranawat, Urvi Singh will be seen playing the role of Meenal Parekh, Revathi Pillai will be seen playing the role of Vartika Ratwal, Naveen Kasturia will be seen playing the role of Dhruv, Vipul Singh will be seen playing the role of Mahesh, Arun Kumar will be seen playing the role of Deepak, Jyoti Tiwari will be seen playing the role of Vaibhav's mother, Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar will be seen playing the role of Vaibhav's father and Rajesh Kumar will be seen playing the role of Gagan.

About Kota Factory Season 3

This comedy-drama web series is directed by Raghav Subbu and written by Tamojit Das. It is produced by The Viral Fever and its executive producer is Sameer Saxena. Cinematography is done by Zarin Paul and editing is done by Gaurav Gopal Jha. Let us tell you that the last two seasons of the show received a very positive response from the audience.

Also Read: Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi's series to release on THIS date, makers unveil teaser