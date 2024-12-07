Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will soon hit OTT, know when and where to watch the film

Follow us on Image Source : X Know about Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' OTT release date here

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released at the box office on Diwali. Fans also liked this film very much. Now it has been more than a month since the release of the film. Fans are waiting for this film to come on OTT. Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has joined the 200-crore club on its 19th day. Made with a budget of 150 crores, the film directed by Anees Bazmee earned Rs 388.9 crores at the global box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release date

If reports are to be believed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was earlier going to come on OTT in December itself. Now the date of release of this film on OTT has changed. The film can now be released on Netflix in January. On the other hand, Kartik Aryan is basking in the glory of this achievement. He shared his happiness on Instagram. "Rooh Baba Tomar Forever!! It's 11/11 and dreams come true, the first double century of my career.. Your love has brought me here. Thank you in advance for this birthday gift," read his caption.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the third instalment features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was able to become a super hit at the box office.

On the work front

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's next. On the other hand, Triptii is shooting for several films simultaneously. She will be seen opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2. She is also gearing up for the untitled film opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Watch these films on OTT

While you wait for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, several other theatrical releases have had their OTT releases recently. Jigra, Amaran and Vicky Vidya's Ka Woh Wala Video can now be seen on Netflix.

