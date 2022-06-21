Kamal Haasan's Vikram OTT premiere; to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RKFIOFFL Kamal Haasan's Vikram was released in theaters on June 3

Kamal Haasan's comeback with the action film Vikram has impresses the fans. The movie has set new box office records and now its digital premiere is being looked forward to by the fans. As per reports, the worldwide box office collections of the film now stand at Rs 350 crore. The high-octane action entertainer written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on June 3, 2022, in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu.

Vikram OTT release

Those who are waiting to watch Vikram on OTT will have to hold on a bit longer. The film will premiere digitally on July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, Haasan's 232nd film was released to a select audience during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Know all about Kamal Haasan's Vikram

In the movie, Haasan plays the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, India's external intelligence agency. He is at times brutal and shows no mercy to criminals. Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays an antagonist in the movie and Malayalam star Fahad Fazil is also in the film in a major role. Another Tamil superstar, Suriya, makes a cameo appearance in the film, which is produced by Kamal Haasan's movie house Raj Kamal and R. Mahendran. Other actors who play significant roles in the movie are Narain, Antony Verghese, Chemben Vinod, Gayathrie Shankar, Shanvi Srivastava, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram.

Streaming partner shell whopping price for rights

As per a report, Vikram's OTT rights were sold for close to Rs 100 crore. Adding its TV premiere rights, the movie has said to make Rs 200 crore. Musically, too, the song 'Pathala Pathala', written and co-sung by Kamal Haasan and music composer Anirudh Ravichandran, has already become a big hit on YouTube.