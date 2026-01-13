Kalamkaval OTT release date: When and where to watch Mammootty’s crime thriller After a successful theatrical run, Mammootty’s crime thriller Kalamkaval is gearing up for its OTT debut. Here’s when and where you can stream the film online.

Since its release on December 5, 2025, Mollywood megastar Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval has been going through the film circuits pretty strongly. Helmed by Jithin K Jose, the film opened to largely positive reviews, wherein critics praised the tight screenplay, the unsettling atmosphere, and, of course, Mammootty’s bold choice of playing such a dark, grey-shaded character. The audience also responded pretty well and helped the movie turn out to be a commercial success at the box office.

As the theatrical run ended for Kalamkaval, it reportedly crossed Rs 83 crore gross worldwide. Now, the movie is all set for its digital release.

Kalamkaval OTT release date and platform

The wait for those who could not get a chance to experience the movie on the gigantic screen will finally be over soon, as Kalamkaval will be available on Sony LIV from January 16th, after a 40-day theatrical release.

Kalamkaval OTT languages and streaming details

SonyLIV had acquired the digital streaming rights of the Mammootty-starrer much before its release in theatres. Confirming the same through an official announcement, all set to go live next week, the digital platform assured its subscribers that the film can be accessed by them soon. As per the current trends, it appears that languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi will be supported.

Kalamkaval has been one of the most talked-about films of Mammootty. This is because of the actor’s presence as the negative protagonist. Mammootty has acted as Stanley Das. This character is modelled along the lines of the Indian serial killer Cyanide Mohan.

Kalamkaval story, cast and crew details

Kalamkaval unfolds in the backdrop of the small town of Kottayikonam and is centred around the police inquiry that turns out to be bizarre and sinister in its course. The clues that first seem to be insignificant and unrelated to each other soon establish a chilling sequence of murders. While the police are trying to get to the roots of the problem, their search is consistently diverted by an intriguing scheme of deception and clever plans of action.

The supporting actors include Rajisha Vijayan, Gayathri Arun, Shruti Ramachandran, and Gibin Gopinath, who add to the main story with excellent acting. The script has also been written jointly by Jishnu Sreekumar and the director Jithin K Josh to make the story well-structured and interesting. The music composition in the movie, done by Mujeeb Majeed, has also gained admiration.

