OTT releases of the week [January 13-19, 2026]: Taskaree, 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4 and more From Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree to Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, here’s a complete list of OTT releases streaming this week across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and SonyLIV.

New Delhi:

Currently, Dhurandhar is dominating the theatres, while some new films have already been released and some are lined up for release this week. However, if you want to watch something interesting from the comfort of your home this January, there's plenty in store for you on OTT platforms.

From old theatrical releases like Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to Emraan Hashmi's new release Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, several OTT releases are scheduled for release this week. Let's have a look at them here.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT release details

Emraan Hashmi is currently in the news for his web series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web. This series will stream on Netflix from January 14. It is a crime thriller series. Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz play important roles in it.

120 Bahadur OTT release date and platform

Farhan Akhtar's war-drama film 120 Bahadurs was released last November. Its story and the performances of the actors were highly praised. Now, this film, based on a military background, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on January 16.

Mastiii 4 OTT release on Zee5

The fourth installment of the popular Masti franchise was released in theatres on November 21. Now, this film is set to arrive on OTT. It will be streamed on Zee5 from January 16. It stars actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi.

Bha Bha Ba OTT release this week

Bha Bha Ba will also arrive on OTT this week. It will be available on the OTT platform Zee5 from January 16. The film was released in theatres on December 18, 2025. It stars South Indian actors like Dileep and Mohanlal.

Gurram Pappi Reddy OTT release details

In addition, the South Indian film Gurram Pappi Reddy will also be released on ZEE5 on January 16. This film was released in theaters in December.

Kalamkaval OTT release on SonyLIV

The Mammootty-starrer Kalamkaval will also be released on SonyLIV on January 16, 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT release on JioHotstar

The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives on JioHotstar on January 19, 2026, expanding George R.R. Martin’s Westeros nearly a century before Game of Thrones.

