Jigris OTT release: Where to watch Telugu comedy thriller online After a short theatrical run, Telugu movie Jigris has finally arrived on OTT. Here’s where to watch it, cast details, release timeline and box office outcome.

Telugu cinema had its most eventful year in 2025. A few films became huge commercial successes. Then there were many which could not leave any impact. Among the latter was Jigris. This is a young comedy thriller featuring new faces.

There were intense promotions, including the trailer launch by superstar Prabhas. However, the plans went awry. There were issues drawing audiences to the cinema halls. However, now the film has been released digitally.

Jigris OTT release: Where to watch the Telugu movie

For several weeks after its box office failure, Jigris struggled to find a digital streaming partner. That had kept the fate of this movie uncertain. The good news has arrived now, as Sun NXT bought the digital rights at a nominal price. The movie has now been streaming on it.

Part of Jigris's struggle was timing. The film hit the theatres along with Little Hearts, a comedy entertainer, which turned out to be a great hit.

Jigris theatrical release and audience reception

Jigris, a film by fresh director Harish Reddy Uppula, was released on November 14, 2025. The expectations were not so high. But the sorrow is that it could not connect well with the audience. The film was forced to conclude it theatrical run just after four days.

Jigris cast and crew details

The team involved in the Telugu movie Jigris includes:

Director: Harish Reddy Uppala

Producer: Krishna Vodapalli and Vinai Kumar Chittem

Composer: Syed Kamran

The Telugu movie stars Krishna Burugula and Ram Nithin, both of whom rose to fame from the movie MAD, and Mani Vaka and Dheeraj Athreya. The music of the movie is given by Syed Kamran.

