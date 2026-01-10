Jigris OTT release: Where to watch Telugu comedy thriller online

Telugu cinema had its most eventful year in 2025. A few films became huge commercial successes. Then there were many which could not leave any impact. Among the latter was Jigris. This is a young comedy thriller featuring new faces.
There were intense promotions, including the trailer launch by superstar Prabhas. However, the plans went awry. There were issues drawing audiences to the cinema halls. However, now the film has been released digitally.
Jigris OTT release: Where to watch the Telugu movie
For several weeks after its box office failure, Jigris struggled to find a digital streaming partner. That had kept the fate of this movie uncertain. The good news has arrived now, as Sun NXT bought the digital rights at a nominal price. The movie has now been streaming on it.
Part of Jigris's struggle was timing. The film hit the theatres along with Little Hearts, a comedy entertainer, which turned out to be a great hit.
Jigris theatrical release and audience reception
Jigris, a film by fresh director Harish Reddy Uppula, was released on November 14, 2025. The expectations were not so high. But the sorrow is that it could not connect well with the audience. The film was forced to conclude it theatrical run just after four days.
Jigris cast and crew details
The team involved in the Telugu movie Jigris includes:
- Director: Harish Reddy Uppala
- Producer: Krishna Vodapalli and Vinai Kumar Chittem
- Composer: Syed Kamran
The Telugu movie stars Krishna Burugula and Ram Nithin, both of whom rose to fame from the movie MAD, and Mani Vaka and Dheeraj Athreya. The music of the movie is given by Syed Kamran.
