Delhi woman accused of racially abusing 3 Arunachal women arrested; additional charges added to FIR

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has arrested the accused, namely Ruby Jain, for allegedly hurling racial abuses and making derogatory remarks at three northeast women residing as tenants in national capital's Malviya Nagar, said officials on Wednesday. They added that the investigation is being conducted by an ACP-rank officer and action will be taken against the accused accordingly.

Additionally, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been added to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, the officials said.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the Delhi Police said in a statement, adding that the role of Jain's husband Harsh Singh is also being examined.

What is the case?

An argument between Jain and three women hailing from Arunachal Pradesh broke out on February 20 over repair work at their rented accommodation. Videos of the altercation have also gone viral, in which Jain could be seen hurling abuses at the three women. The police are now examining the videos.

Singh has said that the couple is cooperating with the police, saying the incident happened in the heat of the moment. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said the couple is also ashamed, but asked people to hear their side of the story as well and avoid media trails.

"I am being sent obscene doctored images of my mother on social media, our family and profession should not be dragged into this... I personally apologise to all the Northeastern people," he said.

Rijiju, Arunachal CM condemn incident

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned the incident, saying the Delhi Police must take immediate action. His office is also in touch with three girls, he told ANI, adding that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a special force of Delhi Police to deal with the issue.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also called the incident 'shameful' and said he spoke top officials of the Delhi Police. "We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).