Parasakthi X movie review: Did Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan's film impress the internet? Let's find out Tamil film Parasakthi faced considerable difficulties in obtaining a censor certificate. However, the film was finally released in theaters on Saturday. What was the reaction of social media users and fans to Parasakthi? Let's find out.

Tamil films Parasakthi and Jan Nayagan were scheduled to be released simultaneously on January 9, 2025. However, Thalapathy Vijay's last film is currently embroiled in a court case. Because of this, the film could not be released on its scheduled date, this Friday.

But Parasakthi cleared all the formalities on Friday and has been released in theatres today, on January 10, 2026. Find out what users are saying about Parasakthi on social media.

What do X users have to say about Parasakthi?

After watching Parasakthi, fans praised the performances of Ravi Mohan and Sivakarthikeyan. However, some people felt that the film was very slow and boring. Some social media users commented that Parasakthi fails to tell its story effectively. Several social media users also questioned the film's editing. Therefore, the film has received mixed reactions from users.

Let's see at some X reactions here:

Parasakthi's box office performance

The initial collection of Parasakthi is also quite slow. According to Sacnilk, the film's opening collection was Rs 71 lakhs. This collection may increase by evening. However, it is clear that the new has not been able to fully capitalise on the delay in the release of Jan Nayagan.

Parasakthi plot

Parasakthi is written and directed by Sudha Kongara. Besides Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, the film also features popular actors like Atharvaa and Sreeleela. The film is inspired by true events. The story revolves around the anti-Hindi agitation that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965.

The Tamil film is produced by Aakash Baskaran (Dawn Pictures) with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Reportedly, the film was earlier offered to Suriya, the actor who won National Award for 2020's Soorarai Pottru, by the same director.

