Jana Nayagan producer breaks silence on certification row, expresses faith in judicial process; thanks fans

The repeated delay in Thalapathy Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan has troubled Tamil-Telugu fans. The movie that was supposed to release on January 9 could not clear CBFC's certification process, heading to Madras HC for clearance.

The court even gave relive to the makers, but happiness was short lived as the hearing on CBFC's writ plea made the Chief Justice's bench issue a stay order on the films certification. With such an eventful day for the makers, the producer of the film has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Here's what the producer said

The makers shared a video on social media, where the producer was seen setting the record straight. 'To everyone who has been waiting for our film Jana Nayagan with immense love and anticipation, we extend our heartiest gratitude. Over the days, we have received countless calls and messages, making us believe that the film is already loved. We wish to place certain facts before you, while respectfully acknowledging that the matter is currently sub judice, which limits what we can and cannot say, Venkat K Narayana, KVN, said in the video.

We had made suggested changes: Jana Nayagan producer

He further added, 'The film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, and was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, we received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate with suggested changes. We made the changes and resubmitted the film, believing we were finally ready to share our work and release the film.'

'However, the formal certificate was still awaited, and follow-ups were being made for the same. Just a few days before our planned release on the evening of January 5, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on one complaint,' the producer said.

Venkat K Narayana explains judicial process

Explaining the judicial matter, Venkat K Narayana said, 'With time running out to approach the revising committee and not knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court. After hearings on the 5th and 6th, the court directed this morning that the U/A certificate would be issued on January 9. However, the CBFC challenged the order immediately, and the direction to issue the certification has currently been stayed, as an interim stay has been granted.'

Thalapathy Vijay deserves farewell has has earned: Venkat K Narayana

Thanking Thalapathy fans, the producer said, 'We sincerely apologise to the audiences, distributors, and exhibitors who stood by us during this difficult time. As you know, we made every possible effort to bring this film to everyone as planned, but these developments were beyond our control. This has been an extremely emotional and tough time for everyone who has put their hard work, heart, soul, and tears into this film.'

'Above all, we firmly believe Thalapathy sir deserves the farewell that he has earned over the years. Your patience, belief, and unwavering love and support give us strength. We have complete faith in the judicial process and believe that the film will reach its audience at the earliest,' the producer concluded.

