Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release: When and where to watch

Jurassic World Rebirth received a lot of love from theatrical audiences. The Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey starrer has had a good run in Indian theatres and is still minting money at the box office.

After dominating the global box office, Jurassic World Rebirth is now available to watch on OTT.

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release date and platform

For the unversed, Jurassic World Rebirth was released on Prime Video on August 5, but on a rental basis. According to Universal Pictures, the movie will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on September 9.

Jurassic World Rebirth box office collection after 31 days

For some time now, Hollywood films have dominated the Indian box office. First, Brad Pitt's F1 did a good collection. After this, the recently released Superman also managed to earn a decent amount. At the same time, the film Jurassic World Rebirth, which came in between these two films, has seen a different kind of aura. The box office collection of this film is not stopping.

It has been 31 days since the film was released, and during this time too, the film has been consistent. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's starrer India gross collection is Rs 119.83 crore, and its worldwide collection is Rs 6217.58 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth cast

The Hollywood action thriller film Jurassic World: Rebirth is set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, which was released in the year 2022. Scarlett Johansson has played the role of Zora Bennett, who leads a team with skilled operatives, with a mission to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can help in life-saving benefits to mankind.

Besides Scarlett Johansson, the film features Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado and others in the lead roles.

