Jurassic World Rebirth X review: Did Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey's dinosaur thriller impress netizens? Read what social media users have to say about Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's starrer dinosaur thriller 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated film of Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', hit the Indian screens on Friday, July 4, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the action thriller film is the latest instalment in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise. The English-language film has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. Read on to know what people are saying about this dinosaur thriller on the internet.

Jurassic World: Rebirth X review

Social media users who have watched this film have shared their views on the social media platform X, (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "The Jurassic world rebirth is good movie you can watch with your family but with a same based storyline. Some chase sequences are good you can feel the thrill and the problem is that you can’t connect with any characters the buildup is also not that strong #JurrasicWorldRebirth."

Another user wrote, "i had an absolute blast! with #jurassicworldrebirth although it does have minor issues holding it back from being great there’s no denying it is a fun time with some of the best visuals this franchise has ever seen i love the new characters and hope to see more in the future!"

One user praised Jonathan's performance in the film and wrote, "This scene was way more touching and beautiful than I expected it to be and Jonny acted his ass off here. It’s made even more special by the fact that Jonny is playing the solo. It’s easily the best scene in the film and probs in my top 10 for the year #JurassicWorldRebirth."

Some social media users also pointed out some flaws in the film, and said "it's not scary", "not brutal", and "not even tense." "i watched Jurassic World rebirth last night and I need a horror director to take over this franchise. i dont care how many mutant dinosaurs you show me, its not scary, its not brutal, its not even tense," reads the tweet.

About 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' and cast

The Hollywood action thriller film 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is set five years after 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which was released in the year 2022. The 'Black Widow' fame Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Zora Bennett, who leads a team with skilled operatives, with a mission to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can help in life-saving benefits to mankind. Besides Scarlett Johansson, the film features Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Jonathan Bailey as Dr Henry Loomis, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado and others in the lead roles.

