Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich trends on OTT: Where to watch and total numbers of episodes These days, the Epstein Files, which contain evidence of Jeffrey Epstein's dark secrets, are being discussed all over the world. But you know a web series has also been made about this, which is currently trending on OTT platforms? Find out where you can watch the web series about Jeffrey Epstein.

The Epstein Files, containing evidence of the dark deeds of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have been the subject of worldwide discussion since their release. For the unversed, The Epstein Files, released with 3 million pages, thousands of photos and videos, have revealed shocking truths that have sent shivers down everyone's spines. However, a glimpse of Jeffrey's dark secret had already been shown to the world through a web series even before the Epstein Files were released. Yes! You read that right, there is a series based around the life history of Jeffrey Epstein on OTT.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich was released 6 years ago

in 2020, the secrets of Jeffrey Epstein's dark deeds were revealed to the world through a web series. Although this series wasn't as popular six years ago, it is currently trending on OTT platforms. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich was released on Netflix on May 27, 2020, and is currently trending at number nine in the top 10. The docu-series is based on James Patterson's book of the same name.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich total number of episodes

The 4-episode series about Jeffrey Epstein, titled Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, was directed by Lisa Bryant. This docuseries presented Jeffrey's heinous acts without any embellishment, through the testimonies of the victims.

Each episode is approximately one hour long. If you want to learn more about the Jeffrey Epstein case, you can watch a documentary series on Netflix.

What's in Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich?

The 4-episode docuseries begins with the testimonies of the victims, then shows how he escaped police custody using his fame and wealth, and presents the story of Jeffrey's island. It explains everything about Epstein's case from beginning to end, including how he was arrested again in 2019.

The docu-series is directed by Lisa Bryant and features several of Jeffrey Epstein's archive footages.

