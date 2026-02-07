Nathan Smith Death: Who was Lil Jon's son found dead after three-day search? Nathan Smith, also known as DJ Young Slade, passed away at the young age of 27. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death after he was found dead at his home. Was it suicide or murder? What is the police investigation revealing?

New Delhi:

The sudden death of Nathan Smith, the son of famous rapper Lil Jon has shocked the world. According to reports, Nathan had been missing since February 3, after which the police launched a search. On February 6, the police department announced that a body had been recovered from a pond in a park near Nathan's home and it is believed to be his. Later, the rapper spoke to press and confirmed the rumour. Read further to know everything about Nathan Smith.

Rapper Lil Jon heartbroken by his son's death

On this tragic incident, Lil Jon said, 'We are completely devastated by the loss of our son, Nathan. His mother, Nicole, and I are heartbroken. Nathan was the kindest person. He was so caring, intelligent, humble, and a genuinely good person. He loved his family and friends very much. We loved him dearly and were so proud of him. It brings us some comfort knowing that the last time we saw him, we told him how much we loved him.'

Nathan left home under strange circumstances

Lil Jon also mentioned that Nathan had studied at New York University and was working as a music producer, artist and engineer. According to the police, Nathan left home under strange circumstances when he went missing. He could not be contacted afterward. On February 6, at approximately 11:53 AM, divers recovered a body from the pond. While official confirmation from the medical examiner is still awaited, the police believe the body is Nathan's.

Murder or suicide?

The police have also clarified that no evidence of foul play or murder has been found so far, but the investigation is ongoing. This incident is extremely painful for Lil Jon and his family, and people from around the world are expressing their condolences.

