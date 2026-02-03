The Drama trailer: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's film promises love, tension and turmoil | Watch The Drama stars Zendaya as Emma and Robert Pattinson as Charlie, who are shown to be dealing with the turbulent days before their wedding.

New Delhi:

The upcoming film by A24, The Drama, appears to be having an interesting storyline about the complexities of love and relationships. The film stars Zendaya as Emma and Robert Pattinson as Charlie, who are shown to be dealing with the turbulent days before their wedding.

The interesting storyline about the complexities of love and relationships, as well as the chaos that precedes a wedding, is sure to resonate with the audience. This interesting storyline, which is full of both warmth and chaos, is sure to make The Drama a much-awaited film by A24.

The Drama trailer is all about love, pressure and cracks

From the recently released trailer, it is clear that Emma and Charlie are preparing for their wedding. They are seen in dance classes, writing romantic speeches, and indulging in activities that depict their love for each other. However, their friends, played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, bring in a very important aspect of the game, which requires them to share their worst secrets before getting married.

This brings about a very shocking confession by Emma, which creates a lot of tension in their relationship. At the very beginning of the trailer, Emma reveals Charlie to be her first love and crush, to which Haim’s character responds with utter disbelief, saying, 'At 30?'

Between the scenes of affection and preparation, the relationship of the couple is put to the test in unexpected ways, and a series of dramatic events unfolds. As Pattinson's character humorously says at the end of the trailer, 'It's just, there’s some drama.' This captures the essence of the theme of love under pressure.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Emma's family dynamics are also revealed in the the trailer, showing that her father is a decorated military veteran living in Louisiana, and she is a Boston University alumna. Charlie is a Ph.D. in art history from Tufts University and is the director of the Cambridge Arts Museum.

The film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli and also stars Hailey Gates and Zoe Winters.

The Drama is scheduled to release on April 3, 2026.

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 teaser hints at Sophie–Benedict reunion after shocking proposal | Watch