Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's most thriller psycho-killer film made in India, know its OTT platform here

With several OTT platforms, audiences have a wide range of films and series of options to watch. Now audiences can enjoy films according to their mood and atmosphere. If you want to lighten your mind, then rom-coms, and if you want to watch something exciting, then many psychological thrillers full of bloodshed and suspense films are also available. If you are fond of watching psychological thriller films based on serial killers' intense storylines, then we have brought a film for you, which will blow anyone's mind. There is tremendous suspense in every scene of this film starring South stars Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara.

South's brilliant psycho-killer film

We are talking about the South Indian film 'Iraivan', which is a psychological thriller film and is available on the OTT platform Netflix. South cinema's lady superstars Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi are in the lead roles in this film. This film is creating a stir on OTT. Many such horrifying scenes are seen in Iraivan, which create shivers in the audience. Especially its climax is so tremendous that anyone's hair will stand on end.

What is the story of Iraivan?

Along with Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi, well-known Bollywood actor Rahul Bose is also in an important role in 'Iraivan' and is the surprise package of this film. The film was released in theatres last year i.e. in 2023, the story of which revolves around a psycho killer who brutally kills girls. In the film, Jayam Ravi plays the role of a police officer named Arjun. Nayanthara is playing the role of a girl named 'Priya' who falls in love with ACP Arjun and Rahul Bose has played the role of a villain named Brahma in the film.

Psycho killer after young girls

Rahul Bose's character is a psycho killer who targets only young girls and murders them brutally. To put an end to the constant heart-wrenching incidents happening in the city, the responsibility of catching this psycho killer is given to police officer Arjun, after which his own life is turned upside down. There are many scenes in the film which surprise and disturb the audience. Along with suspense, a great tadka of action has also been added to the film, due to which it becomes even more interesting.

