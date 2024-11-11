Not Arijit or Shreya, but HE is India's highest-paid singer despite singing one-third of their songs

Follow us on Image Source : X Know about India's highest-paid singer here

Ever wondered who is the singer who takes the highest fees for a song? While if are hoping to see names like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh or Sonu Nigam, you will definitely be disappointed, because the singer charging the most for a song is not even a full-time singer and has sung fewer songs compared to the singers mentioned earlier. Do you know who this singer is? Well, he has won two Oscars and 7 National Awards, however, not for singing but for music direction. Yes, we are talking about AR Rahman.

What does AR Rahman charge for a song?

AR Rahman is more famous for his music than his singing. That is why he sings less. But whenever he sings, his fees are very high. According to media reports, Rahman charges three crore rupees for each song. Which is 12 to 15 times more than the fees of other singers. Usually, AR Rahman sings only those songs whose music he composed himself. But if he has to sing a song of some other musician, then the producer has to pay this fee.

Fees of other singers

Although AR Rahman's singing fees cannot be compared with other singers. Still, if we talk about full-time singers, the singer who charges the highest fees is Shreya Ghoshal. According to media reports, Shreya Ghoshal charges up to Rs 25 lakh for each song. Sunidhi Chauhan comes in second place. She charges Rs 18 to 20 lakh for each of her songs. It is said that Arijit Singh's fees are also around the same amount. Next in line is Sonu Nigam, who charges Rs 18 lakh for each song. All these singers except Sunidhi Chauhan have won National Film Awards in their singing careers. She has several Filmfare and IFFA Awards in her kitty.

