Triptii Dimri begins shooting for 'Dhadak 2', Siddhant Chaturvedi's brownface makeup irks fans

Bollywood actors Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently busy shooting for their upcoming romantic drama Dhadak 2. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which marked the debut of actor Janhvi Kapoor. It was also Ishaan Khattar's second film after Beyond The Clouds. While Dhadak was a remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi film 'Sairat', Dhadak 2 is the remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The films are based on the theme of caste-based discrimination prevalent in the society. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the chemistry of Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, however, the first photo from the sets has upset social media users. Read further to know why.

Film shooting begins

Triptii and Siddhant have started shooting for Dhadak 2. A picture from the sets has gone viral on social media. The two were photographed at Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Maharashtra. In the picture shared on social media, the two actors are seen filming a college scene and are also seen climbing stairs while having a conversation. While Tripti looked very beautiful in a printed top and jeans, Siddhant's look has irked fans. In the photo, the actor can be seen having brown face makeup with middle calls looks.

For the unversed, the story of Pariyerum Perumal and Dhadak 2 revolves around a lower-caste boy, who falls in love with a rich and upper-class girl. Now Reddit users have criticised the makers of Dhadak 2 for making Siddhant look like a boy with a brown complexion due to the caste. A comment read, "Aah the old Dharma gareeb-hai-brownface-kar-do make-up routine is back with a bang." Another comment read, "ahhh brown facing in 2025."

The film was announced in May

In May this year, Karan Johar confirmed the sequel of Dhadak through his social media account and announced the release of Dhadak 2. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 22, 2024. However, as of now, the release has been postponed to next year. The makers are eyeing to release of the film sometime in February. Dhadak 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Arora and Somen Mishra.

