'Shaktimaan 2' to release in THIS year, Mukesh Khanna opens up about the rival of 90's show

Fan favourite Mukesh Khanna is reprising his role of Shaktimaan after 19 years. The actor took to his YouTube and Instagram accounts to share the update with his fans. While announcing the return of Shaktimaan in its second season, the veteran actor also opened up about the show and its release date.

When is Shaktimaan 2 releasing?

In a chat with ANI, Mukesh Khanna spoke about the release date of Shaktimaan 2. Yes! the series is in pre-production stage and will take two years for its release. "I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027." However, the actor has not yet revealed that the show will be released on DD National or on OTT, but seems like Mukesh Khanna is gearing up for the release of a limited series. Moreover, it also remains to see whether Shaktimaan's old cast will also feature in season 2.

About the show

For the unversed, Shaktimaan began airing on Doordarshan in 1997 and featured several other actors including Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter. It was highly popular among the younger generation and the costume of Shaktimaan was one of the popular outfits of that time amongst kids. Over 400 episodes were aired on DD and the show concluded in March 2005.

Is the Shaktimaan movie on hold?

For those who don't know, In the year 2018, a film was being finalised on Shaktimaan that seems to have been shelved amid all this. Moreover, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was even selected for the role. However, Mukesh Khanna had made it clear that Ranveer was not going to play any such role. After that statement, the Bajirao Mastani actor was also seen at Mukesh Khanna's office, after which once again the market of speculations was heated that Ranveer had come to meet Mukesh Khanna for the film 'Shaktimaan'. But seems like a lot of water has flown under the bridge.

