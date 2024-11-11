Amit Tandon admits cheating on his wife with multiple women, actor opens up on divorce and reconciliation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amit Tandon admits cheating on his wife Ruby

TV actor Amit Tandon took social media by surprise on Saturday when his interview with Siddharth Kannan was released. While the actor spoke openly about his marriage, TV career and bond with Karan Patel among others, what shocked the most was his revelation about his relationships. The Dil Mil Gaye actor admitted that he cheated on his wife with multiple women before getting divorced in 2017 and reconciling in 2023.

Here's what Amit Tandon said

While talking about his marriage, Amit Tandon said, "She is a hot-headed Scorpion, and I am a hot-headed Aries, therefore nobody ever asked us to cool down when we fought. They would ask us to calm down and go to our separate rooms if we stayed with our family. But that didn't help, and the relationship's rifts continued to widen. I did cheat on her, yes. I mean, there have been times when I have allowed my desires to overcome me. Jab ultimately usko pata chala, it ruined her, but kuch wakt tak toh usko kuch pata bhi nahi tha." Amit also added that

How did the couple reconcile?

Amit and Ruby Tandon were married in 2007, and their personal lives reached a low point in 2017. They then split up and had a divorce, but they later got back together. Amit and Ruby renewed their marriage vows in 2023. Talking about the same, Amit said, "When things became too much for us to handle together, we filed for divorce in 2017. However, there is a higher power up there, as I mentioned. Both of us moved on. I had also entered into another relationship. However, I believe that things had to go back to how they were and with God's grace, we got back together. We also renewed our vows last year."

For the unversed, Amit started his career with Indian Idol 1. After that, he did several TV shows like Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki but he is best remembered for his role of Dr Abhimanyu in Dil Mil Gaye.

