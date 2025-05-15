Jaat OTT release date: Know when and where will Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer release online Sunny Deol's action-packed film Jaat's OTT release date has been confirmed. Let's know when and where it can be watched online.

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer 'Jaat' is one of the most awaited films of OTT. This typical South style action thriller hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. This film has received a lot of love from the audience. Along with this, Jaat has also earned a lot, it is one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year 2025. At the same time, the OTT release date of 'Jaat' has been confirmed. Let's know here when and where you can watch the Sunny Deol starrer film online.

OTT release date of 'Jaat' confirmed

Let us tell you that once again, Sunny Deol won the hearts of the audience with his action avatar in 'Jaat'. At the same time, Randeep Hooda's acting is also soul-stirring. Overall, this film is full of entertainment. Those who could not watch this film in theatres will now be able to enjoy it sitting at home on OTT. The OTT release date of 'Jaat' has been confirmed. Along with this, let us tell you that the OTT rights of the film were secured by Netflix soon after its theatrical release. Now, if reports are to be believed, Jaat will make its OTT debut on June 5, 2025.

'Jaat' Box Office Collection

Talking about the budget of Jaat, it has been made for 100 crores. At the same time, it has earned 88.43 crores in India while its worldwide collection is Rs 118.55 crores.

'Jaat' Star Cast

Hindi action drama film Jaat is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra along with Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravishankar and Bablu Prithviraj in important roles. S Thaman has composed the music for the film. Let us tell you that after the success of Jaat, Sunny Deol also announced Jaat 2. The actor uploaded a poster of Jaat 2 on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, 'Jaat on a new mission, watch Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh (Jat Regiment) / The Passenger.'

